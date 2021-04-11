KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading 16.9% Higher This Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $74.20 or 0.00124140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $577.61 million and $23.91 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00299035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.00732839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,436.05 or 0.99438033 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.41 or 0.00778640 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

