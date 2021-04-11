ELTCOIN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20,319.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $135,253.09 and approximately $20,319.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00054335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00081270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.90 or 0.00613832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00032002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00038064 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.