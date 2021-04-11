Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 720,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,204 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $71,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

