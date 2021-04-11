Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives $177.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFCZF shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average of $113.50. Intact Financial has a one year low of $90.20 and a one year high of $126.51.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

