Zacks: Analysts Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $139,343.22. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $227.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

