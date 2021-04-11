DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IEX opened at $217.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.84 and a 200-day moving average of $194.27. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $218.58.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.89.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

