DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.05 Million Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.25% of Ameresco worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 382.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $3,209,310.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,799.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 43,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $2,576,589.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

