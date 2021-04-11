DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 581.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.