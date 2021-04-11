DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,772,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,596.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $204.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

