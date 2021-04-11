DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1,321.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of CONE opened at $69.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

