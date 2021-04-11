UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 81,023 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,023 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $53,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

JBHT opened at $169.51 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

