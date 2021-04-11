Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.
Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $4.98 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
