Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $4.98 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

