Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,673,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $99,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sonoco Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

SON stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

