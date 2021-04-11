Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 510,486 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $103,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

