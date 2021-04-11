Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,573 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $84,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 96,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $70.12 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.9494 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

