B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $12,228,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 2,246.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 498,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,545 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $924,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ASX. TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

ASX stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

