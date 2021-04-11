B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $596,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 560.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

