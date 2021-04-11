B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $628,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $94.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.68.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $7,607,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,267,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,754 shares of company stock worth $68,118,145 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

