20,693 Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

