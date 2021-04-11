Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

