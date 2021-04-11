Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,290.32 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,287 shares of company stock valued at $27,399,615. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

