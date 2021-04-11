Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 111,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average is $92.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.79 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.64.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

