Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Synaptics worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

SYNA stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

