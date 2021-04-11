Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Apple makes up about 0.3% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 112.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.