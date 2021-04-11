adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $338.32

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.32 and traded as high as $339.80. adidas shares last traded at $329.50, with a volume of 139 shares.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.32 and its 200-day moving average is $337.26.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

