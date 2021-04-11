Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $71.62

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and traded as low as $69.89. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $70.47, with a volume of 125,415 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMADY shares. Erste Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

