Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives GBX 543.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 547.60 ($7.15).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Ruth Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 628 ($8.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 637.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 556.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 691.53 ($9.03).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

