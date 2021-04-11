Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of PHAT opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $578,405.00. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 44,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $2,117,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,926 shares of company stock worth $9,345,504 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

