$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. First Merchants posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

