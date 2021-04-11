R Mark Adams Sells 3,586 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $151,831.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

