Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $507.51 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.20.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

