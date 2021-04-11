Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $400.01 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155,153 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.64% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $400,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

