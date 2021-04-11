Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,461 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 280.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 64.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,596,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $190.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day moving average is $160.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

