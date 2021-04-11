Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $486.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.56 and a 200-day moving average of $418.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $269.51 and a 52 week high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.