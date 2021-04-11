Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.10 and its 200 day moving average is $155.47. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $100.54 and a 1-year high of $177.43.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.