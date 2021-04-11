Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after purchasing an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,988,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.23.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.