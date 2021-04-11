Virtu Financial LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 602,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CBD opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.31.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

