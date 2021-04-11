Eaton Vance Management Takes $6.90 Million Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,859,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,100,000.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,806,529.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

