Eaton Vance Management Sells 18,412 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,412 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $197.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $197.89. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

