W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Holdings Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of W. R. Berkley worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

