Eaton Vance Management Invests $9.15 Million in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 204,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

EWL opened at $46.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.