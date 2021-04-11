Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $19,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after buying an additional 194,569 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

