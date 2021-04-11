Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.54. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 17,431 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

