Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 46,253 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

