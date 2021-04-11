JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 713,315 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,448,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 713,315 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $20,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $794.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

