$2.15 EPS Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Union Pacific also reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $9.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.46.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $223.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.33. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $141.22 and a 1-year high of $224.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.