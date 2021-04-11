$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. World Wrestling Entertainment posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover World Wrestling Entertainment.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

