Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,226,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 716,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,559,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,367,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $67.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

