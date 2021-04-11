Norges Bank Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,153,921 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $100,394,000. Norges Bank owned 0.36% of Southwest Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,227 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,701 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,089,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

