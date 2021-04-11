Norges Bank Buys New Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,284,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,694,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $49.90 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

